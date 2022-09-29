Editas Medicine started at neutral at BofA due to competition in gene editing programs
Sep. 29, 2022 11:23 AM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities has initiated Editas Medicine with a neutral rating saying that the company's hemoglobinopathies gene editing candidates face stiff competition.
- The firm has an $18 price target (~34% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- The company's lead asset, EDIT-301, is in the clinic for hemoglobinopathies sickle cell disease ("SCD") and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT). It is also in the clinic for the visual impairment disease Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 (LCA10).
- Analyst Greg Harrison said that recent data for EDIT-301 in LCA10 was mixed, and the candidate faces "crisp competition" in the other two indications.
- "Editas hemoglobinopathies program, while using a different edit location than competitors, still employs a similar strategy to other successful cell therapy programs (HbF elevation) which could make differentiation challenging," he wrote. "The program [is] still early in development and will face strong competition."
- Harrison estimated peak penetration of EDIT-301 at 10% in SCD and TDT, and modeled $1B in peak sales.
