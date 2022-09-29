DXC Technologies gains on speculation about $45/share offer
- DXC Technologies (NYSE:DXC) rose 2% on some speculation of a $45/share offer for the company.
- A takeover price for the DXC Technologies (DXC) is said to be around $45/share, according to a Street Insider report, which cited an unidentified source. Not clear if any deal will be reached.
- Bloomberg reported a week ago that DXC was approached by at least one PE firm and was working with advisers after the takeover interest.
- On Tuesday a Betaville dispatch reported that private equity firm KKR (KKR) may be eyeing the information-technology company. The post said it's not known whether DXC is open to a possible sale.
- The reports come after DXC (DXC) canceled attending a Deutsche Bank conference in Las Vegas earlier in the month. In addition, Betaville reported at the same time that there was some vague takeover talk around the company.
- Recall in January 2021 Reuters reported that French IT consulting firm Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF) made a takeover approach for DXC.
