DXC Technologies gains on speculation about $45/share offer

Sep. 29, 2022 11:26 AM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)KKR, AEXAFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • DXC Technologies (NYSE:DXC) rose 2% on some speculation of a $45/share offer for the company.
  • A takeover price for the DXC Technologies (DXC) is said to be around $45/share, according to a Street Insider report, which cited an unidentified source. Not clear if any deal will be reached.
  • Bloomberg reported a week ago that DXC was approached by at least one PE firm and was working with advisers after the takeover interest.
  • On Tuesday a Betaville dispatch reported that private equity firm KKR (KKR) may be eyeing the information-technology company. The post said it's not known whether DXC is open to a possible sale.
  • The reports come after DXC (DXC) canceled attending a Deutsche Bank conference in Las Vegas earlier in the month. In addition, Betaville reported at the same time that there was some vague takeover talk around the company.
  • Recall in January 2021 Reuters reported that French IT consulting firm Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF) made a takeover approach for DXC.

