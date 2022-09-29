Mexico will get Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with Oracle and Teléfonos de México partnership
Sep. 29, 2022 11:29 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Teléfonos de México to jointly offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure or OCI services to customers across Mexico, whereby TELMEX-Triara will become the host partner for the second planned Oracle Cloud Region in Mexico.
- Customers can use OCI to modernize their applications and innovate with data and analytics or close their data centers completely.
- TELMEX-Triara to be one of the first telecommunications operators in Latin America and Mexico to offer OCI services to organizations in the region.
- "One of the main objectives of this alliance is to help our clients in their digital transformation process, offering a complete and differentiated portfolio with the support of leading partners. This agreement with Oracle allows us to expand our cloud services, strengthen our strategic position, and reinforce our value proposition with an industry leader," said Héctor Slim, CEO, Teléfonos de México.
