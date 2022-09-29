Boeing received an order for as many as 64 of its 737 MAX jets from Canada's WestJet airline. The order includes 42 737-10s and options for 22 additional planes, according to an announcement on Thursday.

"The 737-10 will provide WestJet with additional capacity and unrivalled efficiency as the airline expands its network of destinations across Canada and around the world," Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a prepared statement.

Terms of the sale weren't disclosed.

WestJet's all-Boeing fleet has than 100 airplanes including the 737-8 and 787 Dreamliner. The Calgary-based carrier has a total of more than 60 firm orders for 737 MAX jets.

The announcement of the WestJet order came a day after Boeing said Taiwan's China Airlines had ordered as many as 24 787 Dreamliners. The deal included a firm order for 16 of the longest-range 787-9 models with options for eight more jets.

Boeing fell 5% to $126.73 a share as of 12:33 p.m. ET amid a broader selloff in U.S.-listed stocks. The jet maker has declined 39% this year, compared with a 24% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

