Olaplex Holdings plummets on growing risks of competition and misinformation
Sep. 29, 2022 12:13 PM ETOLPXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer downgraded Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $12, down from $19.
- The analyst says her work revealed that "competition and misinformation pose growing risks to the company."
- Calls to 150 hair salons across the U.S. suggest Olaplex could be losing a mid-to-high single digit percentage of share in salons, and other hair repair brands like K18 are rising in turn, Wolfmeyer tells investors.
- The analyst anticipates that increased investments in marketing and education are needed to offset the headwinds.
- As such, Wolfmeyer sees "little room for valuation upside given the risks at play."
- Olaplex Holdings SA Author Rating says to Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts Rating says to Hold (6 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, Olaplex Holdings shares were down around 67%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 60%.
- Shares are currently -10.23% to $9.83 today.
Comments