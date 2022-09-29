Can Tesla get a boost from its highly-anticipated AI Day event?

All eyes will be on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday when then company holds its highly-anticipated AI Day.

One of the highlights of the event is expected to be the company's unveiling of its Optimus humanoid robot prototype. The robot is expected to be humanoid and bipedal with a height of 5’8’ and weight of 125 pounds. The robot may have some practical uses in warehouses and manufacturing sites with an ability to carry as much as 45 pounds at walking speed of 5 mph by using Autopilot cameras and software to navigate the physical world.

AI Day will also include an update on Tesla's (TSLA) Dojo Chip, which is the in-house supercomputer announced by the company last year that is being designed to power many future Tesla products. The actual AI computing power of the Dojo Chip is considered key to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives in terms to how close self-driving cars are to becoming a reality.

The AI event arrives with Tesla shares in need of a boost amid the general stock market selling pressure. JPMorgan said Tesla's potential robot army and full self driving program are key parts of recharging the story of having growth channels outside of auto manufacturing. Ahead of AI Day, shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell 5.95% in Thursday trading during another session of investors pulling away from any stocks seen as risky.