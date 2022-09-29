QuantumScape impresses Truist but current landscape keeps it cautious

Sep. 29, 2022

Truist Securities turned its attention to QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) on Thursday with new ratings coverage.

The firm said QuantumScape (QS) is on the path to advance the rapidly growing EV battery industry with its proprietary solid-state technology. Positive factors for QS include that the company has become a leading name in the space and generated interest from numerous auto manufacturers, including a multi-year joint venture with Volkswagen.

However, despite the view that QS batteries could eventually come to play a significant role in advancing EV performance and costs, analyst Jordan Levy and team see limited near-term upside for QS shares in the current market backdrop with commercial volumes still years away.

Truist begins coverage on QS with a Hold rating and price target of $10 while it waits for the industry to evolve.

