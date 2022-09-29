Cleveland Fed's Mester says U.S. recession won't stop central bank from raising rates

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Thursday that she believes the U.S. central bank will not give up raising interest rates even if the economy tips into recession.

She sees inflation as more persistent than what the central bank's latest median projection suggested, hence her hawkish remarks.

In its September dot plot, the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee saw PCE prices at 5.4% in 2022, compared with the 5.2% estimate issued in June. 2023's headline inflation is then expected decelerate to 2.8% vs. 2.6% in June's prediction. That compares with the current PCE estimate of +7.3%.

The projected slump in the Fed's favored inflation gauge comes as monetary policymakers expect the central bank's benchmark lending rate to top 4% by the end of 2022 vs. the current target range of 3.00%-3.25%.

"We have to make sure we do enough" to moderate demand to tame inflationary pressures, she said in a panel discussion at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Center for Inflation Research and the European Central Bank.

Mester admitted the Fed was wrong to call inflation transitory when consumer prices started to climb in April 2021, noting that her colleague's underestimated how long supply shocks would take hold. The Fed "got the persistence and magnitude" of inflation incorrect, Mester said.

The central bank then owned up to its mistake by pivoting rapidly to hawkish monetary policy earlier this year, though headline inflation still hovers around 40-year highs.

Earlier this week, (Sep. 26) Mester said more caution on monetary policy may not mean less action.