Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) unveiled a new series of sequencing instruments on Thursday that the company said can read an individual's genetic information for as little as $200 per genome.

The announcement coincided with the company’s inaugural Genomics Forum, held in San Diego from Sep. 23 – Oct. 01.

ILMN has rolled out two models under the new NovaSeq X Series product range: the base machine NovaSeq X costing $985K, and the more advanced NovaSeq X Plus, priced at $1.25M.

The machines can process up to 20K human genomes annually at 2.5 times the company’s current devices. The upgrades will slash the cost of sequencing by two-thirds per genome from the current technology, the Chief Executive Officer of ILMN Francis deSouza, said.

“This will be a huge force in terms of significantly increasing accessibility to genomics in a number of ways,” Bloomberg quoted deSouza as saying ahead of the launch.

“It will democratize access to genomics by allowing sequencing to be offered to hospitals and researchers at much lower prices.”

The launch comes after ILMN reported a ~23% YoY decline in revenue for Q2 2022 and slashed its full year guidance in August.