Carnival Q3 earnings preview: Can narrower losses buoy sinking share price?

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, September 30th, before market open.

The Miami-based cruise operator posted big misses on top and bottom lines for Q2, with an adjusted net loss of $1.9B and losses expected to persist through the year-end.

Despite lower-than-expected results, Carnival (CCL) was confident with occupancy increases and projections of demand trending back toward pre-pandemic levels. Occupancy in the second quarter rose to 69%, an increase from 54% in the prior quarter. Also, customer deposits increased $1.4B during the quarter.

CEO Arnold Donald noted at the time: "We are aggressively, yet thoughtfully, ramping up to full operations with over 90 percent of the fleet now in service. We are driving occupancy higher, while at the same time significantly increasing available capacity."

Yet analysts are muted ahead of Carnival's (CCL) earnings as the operator struggles to return to pre-pandemic passenger numbers. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.

According to current consensus estimates, Carnival (CCL) is expected to see loss per share narrow to -$0.15 on revenues of $4.91B.

Meanwhile, shares have dropped more than 60% in the 12 months to date, trailing well behind the S&P 500 but struggling largely at the same level as peers Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH).

Over the last 1 year, Carnival (CCL) has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Recent SA contributors have been positive, with Stone Fox Capital expecting the withdrawal of COVID-19 restrictions in China and other markets will help buoy customer numbers and share price. Another SA analysis suggests that Carnival (CCL) has beefed up its liquidity position, leaving the company in great shape to navigate an economic slowdown.