Why did Peloton stock slide today? Dick's deal may hit margins

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) peeled off another 15.85% and traded below $7 for the first time after the company announced on Thursday a new partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods.

Under the arrangement, Dick's will sell Peloton's hardware products and select accessories via branded fitness shops inside more than 100 DKS U.S. retail locations. The partnership will also include Peloton having a presence on the Dick's e-commerce platform.

Investors are viewing the development negatively with Peloton likely to lose some pricing power by using the Dick's retail selling channel.