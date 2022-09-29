Biogen, Eisai cool off after massive run-up following lecanemab Alzheimer's data
- The juggernaut rise in the stock prices of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) following Tuesday evening's release of positive phase 3 data on Alzheimer's candidate lecanemab has come to an end.
- In early afternoon trading, Biogen (BIIB) is down ~3% and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) is down ~7%. On Wednesday, the stocks closed up, respectively, 40% and 58%.
- Biogen (BIIB) is now up 10% year to date, while Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) is up 3%.
- Other pharma and biotech companies focused on Alzheimer's therapies that followed in Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY) footsteps Wednesday higher, are mixed today. Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS), which finished yesterday 104% higher, is off by ~3%, while Prothena Corp. (PRTA), which added 88%, is up another ~4% today.
- AC Immune (ACIU), which closed up 24% on Wednesday, is up by 1%. Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL), which added 13% yesterday, is down by ~7% today.
Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), which both have Alzheimner's candidates in phase 3 and closed up higher Wednesday, are both down 2% on Thursday.
