During the height of this week's U.K. gilt selling spree, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the world's largest asset manager, considered to suspend trading in certain funds in a move that would leave pension fund clients vulnerable, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing a memo.

Pension schemes using BlackRock's (BLK) liability-driven investing ("LDI") strategies were told by the firm that it would halt “funds more at risk of assets being exhausted” to then move to cash, the memo said, as reported by the FT.

BlackRock's (BLK) LDI funds use derivatives to hedge against unfavorable moves in interest rates and inflation, the newspaper explained. But the sharp increase in gilt yields led to some asset managers demanding their clients to contribute additional cash to cover deficits in their derivatives holdings. That would protect their positions against contagion.

Of note, BlackRock (BLK) reportedly told its clients that they wouldn't need to pledge more collateral to cover any shortfalls.

Yields eased briefly after the Bank of England stepped in to purchase long-dated bonds, but the ascend resumed shortly thereafter as the pound remains suppressed.

BlackRock (BLK) did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.

