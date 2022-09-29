Community Health Systems hits 52-week low; down 83% YTD

Sep. 29, 2022 2:28 PM ETCommunity Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Bearish stock financial, bear market chart falling prices down turn from global economic and financial crisis.

coffeekai

  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) hit a 52-week low of $2.18 on Thursday.
  • The stock is down 83% year to date and ~82% over the last year.
  • Shares are down ~9% in Thursday afternoon trading.
  • The acute care hospital operator has been impacted by a challenging operating environment as evidenced by Q2 2022 results that showed a year-over-year revenue decline on a same store basis and a YoY decrease in net revenue per patient.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Community Health Systems as a hold with strong grades for valuation and profitability.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.