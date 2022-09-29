Community Health Systems hits 52-week low; down 83% YTD
Sep. 29, 2022 2:28 PM ETCommunity Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) hit a 52-week low of $2.18 on Thursday.
- The stock is down 83% year to date and ~82% over the last year.
- Shares are down ~9% in Thursday afternoon trading.
- The acute care hospital operator has been impacted by a challenging operating environment as evidenced by Q2 2022 results that showed a year-over-year revenue decline on a same store basis and a YoY decrease in net revenue per patient.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Community Health Systems as a hold with strong grades for valuation and profitability.
Comments (2)