Ryder System falls amid report about banks struggling with LBO deals
Sep. 29, 2022 2:28 PM ETRyder System, Inc. (R), APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Ryder System (NYSE:R), which reportedly is being pursued by Apollo Global (NYSE:APO), dropped 3% at least partly amid news that banks shelved a $3.9 billion debt sale for a Brightspeed LBO amid tepid investor interest.
- A group of banks shelved a deal to help fund Apollo's acquisition of the telecom and broadband assets from Lumen (LUMN), which will be branded as Brightspeed, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Apollo (APO) was exploring a takeover of the transportation and logics firm Ryder (R), though warned that no deal has been reached and talks collapsed. In a separate piece about banks and LBOs on Thursday, Bloomberg reiterated that a deal isn't certain and could fall apart potentially due to debt markets.
- Also see, Tenneco dropped amid report banks shelved both debt offerings for Brightspeed LBO.
