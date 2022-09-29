Meta's Zuckerberg says company will freeze hiring - Bloomberg

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told employees of a hiring freeze, and warned of a restructuring that might come as the company wrestles with the macroeconomic slowdown, Bloomberg reports.
  • The stock is down 3.7% and close to (but off) its lows of the day.
  • The halt to hiring comes as the "macroeconomy remains tough and volatile," Zuckerberg reportedly said, and the company's moves now are aimed to cutting costs and shifting investment to a "small number" of high priority growth areas - no doubt including short-video format Reels, its rival to TikTok (BDNCE), and Zuckerberg's ambitions for the company's leadership of the metaverse.
  • Budget will be tight across "all teams," Zuckerberg reportedly said, and the company will end 2023 as a "somewhat smaller" organization.
  • The company cut back heavily on engineer hiring this summer, with Zuckerberg vowing he'd be "turning up the heat" on existing hires amid aggressive goals.

