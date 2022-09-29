Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT), a biotech focused on autoimmune diseases, gained 20% Thursday as Wall Street reacted to IMVT-1402, its latest addition to the therapeutic portfolio unveiled at Roivant’s Investor Day on Sep. 28.

IMVT-1402 offers IgG reduction through the subcutaneous route of administration similar to the company’s clinical-stage candidate, batoclimab, which is undergoing studies for conditions including myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease.

However, citing differences in how it interferes with albumin binding sites and impacts on albumin and LDL, H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao argued that IMVT-1402 could target conditions in rheumatology and hematology.

Tsao, reiterating the Buy rating and $16 per share target on the stock, noted that IMVT-1402, which has yet to enter the clinic, broadens IMVT’s anti-FcRn franchise.

“Assuming the preclinical data translate in the clinic, we believe IMVT-1402 provides an ideal profile worthy of supplanting batoclimab in indications other than myasthenia gravis,” Matthew Barcus, an analyst at Chardan with a Buy rating, wrote, lowering the per share target on IMVT to $12 from $14 per share.

SVB Securities analyst Thomas Smith who has an Outperform rating on IMVT, said that the candidate offers “potential for longer-term flexibility and strategic value from having multiple anti-FcRn candidates pursuing the broad range of autoimmune diseases driven by pathogenic IgG.”

Early this week, IMVT shares plunged after UBS downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy, noting a lack of near-term catalysts.