MillerKnoll stock slides after guidance disappoint investors: Q1 Earnings
Sep. 29, 2022 2:43 PM ETMillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) shares are down 14% on Thursday after the company issued guidance below consensus beside reporting lower margins for the first quarter. Higher commodity costs and other inflationary pressures were blamed.
- The Michigan-based furnishing company reported Q1 revenue of $1.08B (+36.8% Y/Y), missing consensus by $10M.
- On organic basis, revenue for the quarter rose 12% year-over-year.
- By Segment, organic sales growth: Americas Contract, $537.4M (+14.7% Y/Y ); The International Contract and Specialty, $272.5M (+30% Y/Y); Global Retail, $268.9M (-3.7% Y/Y).
- Q1 New Orders: Americas Contract, $511.3M (-17.2% organically year-over-year), reflecting the impact of pandemic-driven pent-up demand in year ago quarter. International Contract and Specialty, $252.4M (+0.8% organically); and Global Retail, $249.4M (-7.7% organically).
- "While the Global Retail segment continues to generate significantly higher profitability than prior to the pandemic, we are seeing softness in demand compared to last year as consumers shift their spending toward experiences," the company said.
- Adjusted gross margin declined 150 bps to 34.5%.
- Operating margin was 4.7% compared to an operating loss of 6.7% a year ago. On adjusted basis, which excludes acquisition and integration-related charges, consolidated operating margin was 5.8% compared to 6.2% in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beat by $0.11.
- The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $868.6M.
- Liquidity position reflected cash on hand and availability on the company's revolving credit facility totaling $402.4M.
- "On track to deliver $120M of run-rate cost synergies within three years of the Knoll acquisition," the management said.
- Q2 2023 Guidance: Sales is expected to range between $1.03-$1.07B, +2% at the mid-point, vs. consensus of $1.08B; organic sales growth is estimated to be 5%.
- EPS to be between $0.39-$0.45.
- The company also discussed its plans to realize annualized expense reductions of approximately $30 - $35M.
- Ratings: While SA Authors and Wall Street analysts give Strong Buy to MLKN, Seeking Alpha Quant System assigns Hold rating to the stock.
- "Here's Why Q1 FY23 Is A Critical Quarter For MillerKnoll," explained SA contributor WideAlpha.
Comments (1)