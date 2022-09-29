Hennes & Mauritz topline sees a marginally rise in Q3

UK Non-essential Retailers Reopen To Shoppers As Coronavirus Lockdown Eases Further

  • Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY) Q3 net sales increased by 3% to SEK 57,450M, in local currencies, net sales decreased by 4%.
  • Gross margin excluding the one-time cost for Russia was 50.4% (53.2%); reported gross margin was 49% (53.2%).
  • Increased raw materials and freight prices as well as a stronger US dollar resulted in substantial cost increases for purchases of goods.
  • Operating profit was SEK 902M, corresponding to an operating margin of 1.6% .
  • Profit after tax excluding the one-time cost for Russia was SEK 2,151M, GAAP EPS of SEK 1.30 per share. Profit after tax amounted to SEK 531M, non-GAAP EPS SEK0.32.
  • Previously (Sept. 29): Hennes & Mauritz GAAP EPS of SEK0.32, revenue of SEK57.45B

