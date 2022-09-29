Apple procurement chief leaving after crude remarks on viral TikTok video surface: report
Sep. 29, 2022
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) executive Tony Blevins, the tech giant's vice president of procurement, is leaving the company found he made crude remarks in a TikTok video, Bloomberg reported.
- In the video, Blevins was approached by TikTok and Instagram creator Daniel Mac and asked as part of a series on owners of expensive cars what he did for a living. He responded making a crude sexual remark aimed at women.
- The news outlet noted that Blevins had been a 22-year veteran of Apple (AAPL) and an internal investigation was conducted into his conduct.
- Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Blevins confirmed he would be leaving Apple (AAPL) and apologized for the crude remarks, saying "I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor."
- In 2020, Blevins was the subject of a profile from The Wall Street Journal highlighting his importance at the company.
