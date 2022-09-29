Bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprises (RHDM) plans to go public through a merger with business technology provider SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT).

Under the deal, Silver Sun shareholders will receive a cash dividend of at least $1.50 per share. They'll also receive a stock dividend of one share per SilverSun share in the company's recently established subsidiary SWK Technologies Holdings, which accounted for a "large majority" of SilverSun's 2021 revenue, according to the company.

The merger is expected to close by the end of 2022, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. After the closing, SilverSun shareholders will own 3.2% of the combined company's total common stock.

Rhodium has been looking to go public for some time. In October 2021, the company filed for a proposed $100M initial public offering.