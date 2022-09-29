Harrow Health gains as subsidiary launches topical antibiotic
Sep. 29, 2022 3:19 PM ETHarrow Health, Inc. (HROW)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW), a healthcare company focused on eye disorders, gained ~15% Thursday after its San Diego-based subsidiary ImprimisRx announced the availability of Fortisite, a topical antibiotic formulation consisting of Tobramycin and Vancomycin.
- Patients can currently access the treatment through ImprimisRx 503A national mail-order pharmacy.
- HROW shares added ~29% Monday on the FDA approval of ophthalmic gel IHEEZO developed by the company in partnership with Swiss pharmaceutical firm Sintetica for ocular surface anesthesia.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Michigan Value Investor with a Strong Buy recommendation on HROW, cited the company’s upcoming product launches in May to highlight its undervaluation.
- “The market is confused by the elevated expenses around the new product launches and is missing the bigger picture. The stock is absurdly cheap and should be bought,” the author added.
