New York receives more than 900 applications to operate adult-use marijuana dispensaries
- The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) received 903 applications to operate adult-use marijuana dispensaries around the state.
- For this initial round of applications, the state allowed only those who were previously harmed by the drug war to apply.
- New York began accepting the applications back in August.
- Up to 150 licenses will be granted by the OCM out of the 903 applications submitted. They will be the first dispensaries to open for adult sales, sometime in 2023.
- New York will eventually expand the application pool to those without any ties to the drug war.
- "Together, we look forward to building the nation's most equitable and diverse cannabis market," OCM said on Twitter.
- New York approved the first 15 adult-use cannabis processor licenses in August.
