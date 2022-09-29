Disney plans phased Florida park reopening, names Disney+ president
Sep. 29, 2022 3:44 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Walt Disney World (NYSE:DIS) will start a "phased" reopening Friday, following a two-day shutdown to brace for the impact of Hurricane Ian.
- That will mean some variable hours for Disney World and Disney Springs to be detailed later, Disney said in a fresh update Thursday afternoon.
- "We continue to closely monitor weather conditions as we assess the impact of Hurricane Ian on our property," the company said. "While theme parks and many operating areas remain closed to guests today, we anticipate weather conditions to improve this evening."
- Universal Orlando (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was doing some detailed inspections of its own, the Orlando Sentinel reported, but hasn't updated on its previous plan to reopen its parks Friday.
- Elsewhere, Disney promoted Alisa Bowen to president of Disney+. She'll work with leaders across the company for new initiatives including a Dec. 8 launch of an advertising-supported tier, along with promotions support for Disney+ content.
- She has been executive VP of global business operations for Disney Streaming, and had previously worked as chief technology officer of News Corp. Australia.
Comments (4)