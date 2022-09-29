Merck wins appeals court ruling against Viatris over generic diabetic drugs
Sep. 29, 2022 3:45 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), VTRSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced Thursday that the federal appeals court handed it a favorable ruling in a patent dispute with Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) over the generic drugmaker's attempt to market copycat versions of its blockbuster diabetic medications Januvia and Janumet.
- Mylan Pharmaceuticals, currently known as Viatris brought the patent challenge regarding sitagliptin dihydrogen phosphate, the active ingredient of MRK's diabetic drugs Januvia, Janumet and Janumet XR.
- The appeals court ruling affirms a decision the U.S. Patent Office issued in favor of MRK in May 2021 over the validity of U.S. Patent No.7,326,708 following an inter partes review. VTRS later appealed the decision.
- On Sep. 22, MRK said that a U.S. District Court ruled against VTRS in a dispute over two sitagliptin patents.
