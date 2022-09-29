Micron Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.08, revenue of $6.64B misses by $140M

Sep. 29, 2022
  • Micron Technology press release (NASDAQ:MU): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $6.64B (-19.7% Y/Y) misses by $140M.
  • Operating cash flow of $3.78 billion versus $3.84 billion for the prior quarter and $3.88 billion for the same period last year.
  • Micron repurchased approximately 13.2 million shares of its common stock for $784 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 35.4 million shares of its common stock for $2.43 billion during the full year of 2022 and ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $11.06 billion, for a net cash position of $4.15 billion.
  • On September 29, 2022, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on October 26, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 11, 2022.
  • Non GAAP Q1 Outlook: Revenue $4.25 billion ± $250 million vs. consensus of $5.68B, Gross margin 26.0% ± 2.0%, EPS $0.04 ± $0.10 vs. consensus of $0.72.
  • “Our technology and manufacturing leadership in both DRAM and NAND, deep customer relationships, diverse product portfolio, and strong balance sheet put Micron on solid footing to navigate the weakened near-term supply-demand environment. We are taking decisive steps to reduce our supply growth including a nearly 50% wafer fab equipment capex cut versus last year, and we expect to emerge from this downcycle well positioned to capitalize on the long-term demand for memory and storage.” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.
  • Shares -3.16%.

