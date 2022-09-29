WonderFi's crypto trading platform Bitbuy to launch stock, ETF trading

Sep. 29, 2022 4:10 PM ETWonderFi Technologies Inc. (WONDF), WNDR:CABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Bitbuy, the cryptocurrency platform owned by WonderFi Technologies (OTCQB:WONDF) (TSX:WNDR:CA), is planning to introduce fractional trading and investing in U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds starting in Q1 2023.
  • Bitbuy teamed up with AlpacaDB, a fintech startup that offers crypto and stock trading, to provide its customers with real-time fractional trading and instant settlement through Alpaca's Broker API.
  • "Stock trading through Bitbuy promises to be extremely efficient, low cost and innovative in the Canadian market," said Kevin O'Leary, the famed Shark Tank investor who has a stake in WonderFi.
  • The move, which mirrors crypto exchange FTX's recent addition of stock and ETF trading, will diversify the company's offerings as it brings "key asset classes within our easy-to-use, regulated platforms," said WonderFi CEO Ben Samaroo.
  • In January, WonderFi agreed to buy Bitbuy for $206M.

