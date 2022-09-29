SPAC Atlantic Avenue adjourns shareholder meeting for deadline extension to Oct. 4
Sep. 29, 2022 4:13 PM ET By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ASAQ) has adjourned until Oct. 4 a special shareholders meeting called to vote on extending the SPAC's deadline for consummating a business combination to April 6 from Oct. 6.
Under the extension, the SPAC would be able to extend the deadline for closing a deal on a monthly basis for up to six months. Atlantic Avenue, which was launched in October 2020, had a 24-month window to consummate a deal or face liquidation.
Atlantic Avenue also said it was extending the deadline for shareholders to redeem shares to Sept. 30.
The SPAC went public on Oct. 2, 2020, raising $250M.
