Computer Task Group acquires Eleviant Tech; terms not disclosed
Sep. 29, 2022 4:13 PM ETComputer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) said Thursday it acquired Eleviant Tech, a private digital transformation company that helps clients provide quality user experiences through customizable solutions.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- The deal adds ~$10M in annualized revenue for CTG and is expected to be immediately accretive to its operating results.
- The acquisition strengthens CTG's digital offerings in areas such as AI, machine learning and intelligent automation, while expanding capabilities in cloud migration, mobile application development and blockchain.
- The deal expands CTG's SaaS offerings by leveraging Eleviant's PeopleOne intranet solution, vChat, vBots and other platforms.
- The deal also increases CTG's Global Delivery Center capacity with the addition of Eleviant teams in Chennai and Coimbatore, India.
