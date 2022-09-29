Computer Task Group acquires Eleviant Tech; terms not disclosed

Sep. 29, 2022 4:13 PM ETComputer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) said Thursday it acquired Eleviant Tech, a private digital transformation company that helps clients provide quality user experiences through customizable solutions.
  • Terms were not disclosed.
  • The deal adds ~$10M in annualized revenue for CTG and is expected to be immediately accretive to its operating results.
  • The acquisition strengthens CTG's digital offerings in areas such as AI, machine learning and intelligent automation, while expanding capabilities in cloud migration, mobile application development and blockchain.
  • The deal expands CTG's SaaS offerings by leveraging Eleviant's PeopleOne intranet solution, vChat, vBots and other platforms.
  • The deal also increases CTG's Global Delivery Center capacity with the addition of Eleviant teams in Chennai and Coimbatore, India.

