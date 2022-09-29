MoneyLion stock plummets after CFPB files lawsuit on overcharging service members

Sep. 29, 2022 4:14 PM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) stock has plunged 29% in Thursday trading after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued the digital financial platform for allegedly imposing illegal and excessive charges on service members and their dependents, the CFPB said in a statement Thursday.
  • The bureau alleges that MoneyLion violated the Military Lending Act by charging more than the legally allowable 36% rate cap on loans to service members and their dependents through a combination of stated interest rates and monthly membership fees. The CFPB also contends that the company required customers to join a membership program to access certain low APR loans, but didn't allow them to cancel their memberships until the loans were repaid.
  • The suit said the company charged monthly membership fees that ranged from $19.99 to $29. While it led consumers to believe they could cancel the membership at any time, MoneyLion (ML) allegedly refused customers' requests to cancel their memberships if they had outstanding loan balances.
  • The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • The CFPB said this is its fourth enforcement action related to the Military Lending Act in the past two years.
  • MoneyLion (ML) became a publicly traded company Sept. 23, 2021 after it merged with Fusion Acquisition, a SPAC; its shares have dropped 89% in the past year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.