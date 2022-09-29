BioMarin resubmits biologics license application to FDA for hemophilia A gene therapy

Sep. 29, 2022 4:17 PM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

hemophilia

vitanovski/iStock via Getty Images

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) on Thursday said it had resubmitted its biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA for its gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec for the treatment of severe hemophilia A.
  • The FDA had previously rejected the BLA in Aug. 2020, citing the need for additional two-year data from an ongoing phase 3 study.
  • In Thursday's statement, BMRN said the resubmitted BLA incorporated two-year outcomes from the phase 3 study and supporting data from five years of follow-up from an ongoing phase 1/2 dose escalation study.
  • The company expects a response from the U.S. drug regulator by the end of Oct.
  • If approved, valoctocogene roxaparvovec would be the first commercially-available gene therapy in the U.S. for the treatment of severe hemophilia A, BMRN said.
  • BioMarin (BMRN) stock earlier closed -0.9% at $85.06.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.