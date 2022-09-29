BioMarin resubmits biologics license application to FDA for hemophilia A gene therapy
Sep. 29, 2022
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) on Thursday said it had resubmitted its biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA for its gene therapy valoctocogene roxaparvovec for the treatment of severe hemophilia A.
- The FDA had previously rejected the BLA in Aug. 2020, citing the need for additional two-year data from an ongoing phase 3 study.
- In Thursday's statement, BMRN said the resubmitted BLA incorporated two-year outcomes from the phase 3 study and supporting data from five years of follow-up from an ongoing phase 1/2 dose escalation study.
- The company expects a response from the U.S. drug regulator by the end of Oct.
- If approved, valoctocogene roxaparvovec would be the first commercially-available gene therapy in the U.S. for the treatment of severe hemophilia A, BMRN said.
