Nike GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.01, revenue of $12.69B beats by $410M

Sep. 29, 2022
  • Nike press release (NYSE:NKE): FQ1 GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $12.69B (+3.6% Y/Y) beats by $410M.
  • NIKE Direct sales were $5.1 billion, up 8 percent on a reported basis and up 14 percent on a currency-neutral basis
  • NIKE Brand Digital sales increased 16 percent on a reported basis, or 23 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by 46 percent growth in EMEA
  • Gross margin decreased 220 basis points to 44.3 percent
  • Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $11.9 billion, down approximately $1.8 billion from last year, as free cash flow was offset by share repurchases and cash dividends
  • Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $9.7 billion, up 44 percent compared to the prior year period, driven by elevated in-transit inventories from ongoing supply chain volatility, partially offset by strong consumer demand during the quarter.
  • Dividends of $480 million, up 11 percent from the prior year.
  • Share repurchases of $1.0 billion, reflecting 9.0 million retired shares.
  • “Our focus continues to be the consumer, as we take action to navigate near-term dynamics while expanding long-term structural benefits through our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy.” said said Matthew Friend, Executive Vice President and CFO.
  • Shares -1.17%.

