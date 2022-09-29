Nike (NYSE:NKE) slid to a new low after posting a mixed FQ1 earnings report.

A drop in revenue in Greater China (-16%) was more than offset by gains in Asia Pacific & Latin America (+5%), North America (+13%) and Europe, Middle East, & Africa (+1%). Footwear sales were up 17% to $3.81B, while apparel sales rose 4% to $1.49B. Nike Direct sales were $5.1B, up 8% on a reported basis and up 14% on a currency-neutral basis

Gross margin fell 220 basis points to 44.3% of sales vs. 45.4% consensus. The margin drop primarily driven by elevated freight and logistics costs, lower margins in our NIKE Direct business driven by higher markdowns, and unfavorable changes in net foreign currency exchange rates, including hedges, partially offset by strategic pricing actions. The overall decrease in margins was primarily driven by North America, which took measures to liquidate excess inventory through Nike Direct markdowns and wholesale marketplace actions.

Net income for the apparel giant fell 22% year-over-year to $1.5B.

Nike (NKE) ended the quarter with inventory up 44% year-over-year to $9.7B compared to the prior year, driven by elevated in-transit inventories from ongoing supply chain volatility, partially offset by strong consumer demand during the quarter.

Shares of Nike (NKE) fell 2.24% in after-hours trading to $93.19 to mark a 52new 52-week low