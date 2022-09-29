Mosaic says Hurricane Ian didn't cause chemical leaks in Florida facilities

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) said its facilities in Florida didn't experience any chemical leaks as Hurricane Ian tore through the state.

"As we move into recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, our early assessments indicate that there were no environmental releases at our operations," a spokesperson for the fertilizer maker said in an emailed statement. "We will continue inspections over the coming days to confirm our initial understanding. Our top priority remains the safety of our employees and communities."

As the storm bore down on the Florida coast, Mosaic said its locations had been secured and some fully evacuated. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall near Fort Myers, not far south of the company's phosphate rock assets.

Mosaic's facilities had been expected to remain closed for at least a week because of the storm hurricane, an interruption that could reduce Q3 revenues by $240 million to $300 million, Bloomberg News reported.

Mosaic (MOS) lost approximately 400,000 metric tons of finished phosphate products when Hurricane Irma struck southwest Florida five years ago.

Environmental groups were concerned about possible contamination from phosphate fertilizers due to the hurricane.

