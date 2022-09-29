Comscore cutting jobs in restructuring plan, taking $13M-$18M in charges
Sep. 29, 2022 4:29 PM ETcomScore, Inc. (SCOR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is cutting jobs, consolidating in areas, and may exit some activities in certain regions as part of a restructuring plan, it says.
- In an SEC filing, the company says it communicated a workforce reduction as part of broader efforts to improve cost efficiency and better align structure and resources with strategic priorities.
- Along with job cuts, the plan is expected to include "reallocation of commercial and product development resources; reinvestment in and modernization of key technology platforms; consolidation of data storage and processing activities to reduce the Company's data center footprint; and reduction of other operating expenses, including software and facility costs."
- It's currently estimating exit-related costs of $13M-$18M: about $6M-$8M for severance and related costs; $6M-$8M for data center reduction; and $1M-$2M for other costs including legal, consulting and other fees.
- The implementation of the plan, including cash payments, should be substantially complete in the fourth quarter of 2023, it says.
Comments (1)