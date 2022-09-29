Comscore cutting jobs in restructuring plan, taking $13M-$18M in charges

Sep. 29, 2022 4:29 PM ETcomScore, Inc. (SCOR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Comscore Building At Amsterdam Bijlmer The Netherlands 2019

Robert vt Hoenderdaal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is cutting jobs, consolidating in areas, and may exit some activities in certain regions as part of a restructuring plan, it says.
  • In an SEC filing, the company says it communicated a workforce reduction as part of broader efforts to improve cost efficiency and better align structure and resources with strategic priorities.
  • Along with job cuts, the plan is expected to include "reallocation of commercial and product development resources; reinvestment in and modernization of key technology platforms; consolidation of data storage and processing activities to reduce the Company's data center footprint; and reduction of other operating expenses, including software and facility costs."
  • It's currently estimating exit-related costs of $13M-$18M: about $6M-$8M for severance and related costs; $6M-$8M for data center reduction; and $1M-$2M for other costs including legal, consulting and other fees.
  • The implementation of the plan, including cash payments, should be substantially complete in the fourth quarter of 2023, it says.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.