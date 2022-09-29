Jowell Global GAAP EPS of -$0.30, revenue of $100.41M

Sep. 29, 2022 4:30 PM ETJowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Jowell Global press release (NASDAQ:JWEL): 1H GAAP EPS of -$0.30.
  • Revenue of $100.41M (+47.5% Y/Y).
  • Total GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) transacted in our online shopping mall was $145.5 million, an increase of 61.8% from $89.9 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Total VIP members as of June 30, 2022 were approximately 2.4 million, an increase of 15.1% compared to approximately 2.1 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Total LHH stores as of June 30, 2022 were 26,224, an increase of 2.5% compared to 25,588 as of June 30, 2021.
  • Shares -3.29%.

