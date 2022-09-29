Trinseo mulls potential closure of styrene plant in Germany amid Europe's energy crisis
Sep. 29, 2022 4:30 PM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) said Thursday it is exploring the potential closure of its styrene monomer production site in Boehlen, Germany due to the energy crisis in Europe and losses at the plant.
- The facility generated negative profitability of ~$30M over the last four quarters ending Q2.
- "The cost position of the facility is challenged due to the current energy cost environment in Europe as well as the facility's smaller scale, and it's difficult to envision significant earnings improvement at the site in the near to medium term," said TSE CEO Frank Bozich
- He added that the closure will help TSE meet its 2030 sustainability goals as the Boehlen facility is one of its most carbon intensive plants.
- TSE is evaluating asset optimization across its portfolio in light of higher inflation, lower customer demand and elevated energy costs.
- The company has begun an information and consultation process with the Works Council of Trinseo Deutschland regarding the potential closure.
- TSE earlier this year paused the planned sale of its styrenics business, citing deterioration of financing markets and economic uncertainty created by the Ukraine war.
Comments