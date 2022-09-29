ENDRA to submit FDA De Novo request for liver disease monitoring system in coming weeks

Sep. 29, 2022 4:33 PM ETENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment

Paper with fatty liver disease and pills.

designer491

  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) on Thursday said it would submit a De Novo request to the U.S. FDA in the coming weeks for its TAEUS liver disease monitoring system.
  • The FDA's De Novo process gives companies a pathway to classify medical devices which are not already based on a legally marketed device and for which general controls provide reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness.
  • "I'm pleased to announce that preparation of the De Novo documentation by the end of the third quarter is substantially complete," NDRA CEO Francois Michelon said in a statement.
  • The company's TAEUS system characterizes fatty liver tissue, thus allowing one to monitor for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
  • NDRA said the system was already approved for sale in countries that recognize the CE Mark, including those in the European Union.
  • ENDRA (NDRA) stock earlier closed +4.2% at $0.32.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.