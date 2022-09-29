Independence Realty communities show no 'significant damage' from Hurricane Ian

Sep. 29, 2022 4:37 PM ETIndependence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Hurricane Ian Slams Into West Coast Of Florida

Sean Rayford/Getty Images News

  • Independence Realty (NYSE:IRT) said Thursday that its apartment communities in Tampa and Orlando, Florida did not see any "significant damage" from Hurricane Ian, which is pushing its way up from the state.
  • "We will keep our stakeholders abreast of the status of our communities as we assess any residual impact from the hurricane and will provide an update in the event of a material change,” said IRT CEO and Chairman Scott Schaeffer.
  • Aside from Florida, the residential REIT owns and operates multifamily apartments in non-gateway U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Georgia, Dallas, Texas, Denver, Colorado and Columbus, Ohio.
  • Shares of IRT dipped 3.5% on Thursday in the face of a broad risk-off session.
  • Earlier, P&C insurance, reinsurance stocks hold up after Hurricane Ian pummels Florida.

