Invacare receives non-compliance letter from NYSE
Sep. 29, 2022 4:41 PM ETInvacare Corporation (IVC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) said on Thursday it had received notice from the New York Stock Exchange that it was not in compliance with the NYSE listed company manual as the average closing price was less than $1 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- The company plans to notify the NYSE by October 7 on its plan to return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard.
- The company can regain compliance at any time within the six-month period.
- The company is required to have a closing share price of at least $1 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- The company intends to consider available alternatives, including, but not limited to, a reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval no later than at the company’s next annual meeting of shareholders.
Comments