Barclays (NYSE:BCS) agreed Thursday to pay $361M to resolve charges by the Securities and Exchange investigation that it conducted unregistered offer and sale of securities.

The SEC charged that Barclays PLC and Barclay Bank PLC ("BBPLC") agreed to pay a $200M civil penalty and the SEC additionally ordered BBPLC to pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest of more than $161M, which was deemed satisfied by an offer of rescission BBPLC made to investors in unregistered offerings.

The SEC order states that after a SEC action against a BBPLC affiliate was settled in May 2017, BBPLC lost its status as a well-known seasoned issuer. As a result BBPLC, was required to quantify the total number of securities that it anticipated offering and selling and pay registration fees for those offerings upon the filing of a new registration statement.

The SEC's order said that BBPLC personnel understood that the company needed to track actual offers and sales of securities against the amount of registered offers and sales on a real-time basis, yet, no internal control was established to do so.

As a result of the failure, BBPLC offered and sold ~$17.7B of securities in unregistered transactions. The company self-reported its over-issuances to regulators, cooperated during the SEC staff's investigation, and subsequently started a rescission offer.

In April 2022, BBPLC suspended market making activities in its own debt securities after determining it had over-issued securities. It started an offer to rescind the previous purchases of $17.6B of affected securities in August. The offer expired on Sept. 12, with claims representing ~$7.7B of securities validly submitted.