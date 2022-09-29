Novartis wins US Supreme Court temporary reprieve on Gilenya generics
Sep. 29, 2022 4:49 PM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The US Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed with Novartis to stay a mandate from an appeals court that would have allowed generics of the drugmaker's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya (fingolimod) to hit the market.
- Chief Justice John Roberts issued the stay and ordered a response to Novartis' emergency application by Oct. 5, Bloomberg Law reported.
- On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, by a 2-1, ruling denied Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) request for a stay. That court said that several of Gilenya's patent claims were invalid.
- Novartis has argued that allowing fingolimod generics would lead to a decline in Gilenya's price, shrinking its market in "ways that could be impossible to calculate at an after-the-fact damages trial," Reuters reported.
- Gilenya had 2021 sales of ~$2.8B. Novartis said if generics launch in the US, it would have a $300M negative impact on its fiscal 2022 results.
