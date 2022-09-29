KLA to build new R&D and manufacturing facility in Newport, Wales

Sep. 29, 2022 4:48 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) has announced plans to build a new research-and-development and manufacturing center for the SPTS division, in Newport, Wales, UK.
  • The new development designed to meet BREEAM standard of sustainability rating of excellent is expected to include a capital investment of more than $100M and create a 200K square foot facility.
  • The new state-of-the-art innovation center and manufacturing facility will include offices, cleanrooms, storage and support facilities and accommodate up to 750 employees.
  • The new innovation center will provide over 25,000 square feet of cleanrooms for R&D and more than 35,000 square feet of bespoke manufacturing assembly halls.

