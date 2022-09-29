Fannie Mae names Priscilla Almodovar as CEO, succeeding David Benson

Sep. 29, 2022 4:52 PM ETFederal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • U.S. government-sponsored lender Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) on Thursday said it had appointed Priscilla Almodovar as its CEO and as a board member, succeeding interim top boss David Benson.
  • Almodovar's appointment would be effective Dec. 5, and after her arrival Benson would continue in his role as president, FNMA said in a statement.
  • According to FNMA, Almodovar is a 30-year plus veteran of the finance industry. Since 2019, she has served as CEO of Enterprise Community Partners, a national organization focused on improving the supply of affordable housing.
  • Before working at Enterprise Community Partners, Almodovar was at banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) for nearly a decade, FNMA said.
  • Almodovar is also a board member of REIT Realty Income (O).
  • Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) in late Aug. said its guaranty book of business increased at a compound annualized of 0.6% in July, the smallest increase in a year.

