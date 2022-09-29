Safeguard Scientifics exits stake in Lumesis

Sep. 29, 2022 4:54 PM ETSafeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) on Thursday announced the acquisition of its partner firm Lumesis by SOLVE Advisors, a market data platform for fixed income securities.
  • SFE received $5.3M of initial cash proceeds for its 44% stake in Lumesis.
  • The company may receive additional cash proceeds from the final determinations of net working capital and resolution of escrow contingencies.
  • SFE will report a gain on the sale of its Lumesis stake in Q3.
  • The company has deployed $5.6M to Lumesis - which provides analysis, benchmarking and compliance tools for the municipal bond market - since 2012.

