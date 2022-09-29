Tegna/Standard General get FCC request for more information
Sep. 29, 2022 4:54 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- The Federal Communications Commission is asking for further information in regards to television broadcaster Tegna's (NYSE:TGNA) planned sale to Standard General.
- The FCC requests that the parties respond to the agency's request no later than Oct. 13, according to an FCC filing.
- Tegna (TGNA) in late February agreed to be sold to Standard General and Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) for $24/share in cash. The FCC in May extended a deadline for opponents to file petitions to deny the deal and in June asked the parties for more information in regards to the acquisition.
- Also see from earlier this month, Tegna stock whipped around on report about Sohn being seated at FCC for Standard General vote.
