Jacobs hits 19-month low as industrial stocks sell off

Sep. 29, 2022 5:07 PM ETJacobs Solutions Inc. (J)XLI, FLS, HSC, AOS, ALLE, GTESBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

cad software concept

lucadp/iStock via Getty Images

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) on Thursday hit a 19-month low as industrial stocks faced renewed selling pressure. The engineering firm touched $107.76 a share before narrowing its loss to close with a 1.3% decline to $108.80.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), whose holdings include large-cap industrial stocks, declined 1.7% to $83.94 a share. The fund has fallen in 12 of the past 13 days of trading, and is down 20% this year.

Industrial stocks that hit 52-week lows today included:

Allegion (ALLE) -2.8%

A.O. Smith (AOS) -3.4%

Flowserve (FLS) +0.08%

Gates Industrial (GTES) -2%

Harsco (HSC) -6.3%

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.