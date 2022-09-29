Lockheed Martin bags ~$152M Naval Air Systems contract
Sep. 29, 2022 5:11 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a not-to-exceed ~$152.33M fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized ID/IQ contract.
- This contract provides for the production of the F-35 Logistics Information Systems to include Autonomic Logistics Information System and Operational Data Integrated Network, and Mission Planning Environment hardware, as well as associated contract management, planning and readiness reviews and non-recurring introduction to service activities necessary to field the F-35 ODIN, MPE, and components of any future ODIN and MPE retrofits for the F-35A, F-35B and F-35C aircraft.
- Work is expected to be completed in December 2024.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity (N0001922D0004).
Comments