Miniso CEO Guofu Ye plans to buy up to $5M of its stock

Sep. 29, 2022 5:47 PM ETMINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Miniso (NYSE:MNSO) said Thursday its chairman, CEO and controlling shareholder Guofu Ye intends to use his personal funds to buy up to $5M of its shares and/or American depositary shares within the next 12 months.
  • This represents ~0.3% of MNSO's total issued share capital based on its ADS closing price as of Sept. 28.
  • As of Thursday, Ye is interested in ~61.6% of MNSO's total issued shares through entities controlled by him and/or his spouse - Mini Investment, YGF MC and YYY MC.
  • The proposed share purchase may or may not proceed.

