Asia-Pacific markets slide following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight

Japan -2.27%. Japan September consumer confidence index 30.8 vs 32.5 prior.

Japan data - August preliminary industrial production 2.7% m/m (expected +0.2%).

Japan retail sales for August 4.1% y/y (expected 2.8%).

Japan August unemployment rate 2.5% (expected 2.5%, prior 2.6%).

China -0.29%. China Caixin / Markit Manufacturing PMI for September 48.1 (expected 49.5, prior 49.5).

China official Manufacturing PMI 50.1 (expected 49.6).

Hong Kong -0.27%.

Australia -1.14%. Australian Private Sector Credit for August +0.8% m/m (expected 0.6%, prior 0.7%).

India +0.66%.

Overnight in the U.S., major US indices fell sharply with both the S&P index and the NASDAQ index erasing the gains from yesterday. Dow industrial average fell -456.17 points at -1.54% at 29227.58. S&P index fell -78.33 points or -2.11% at 3640.69. Yesterday the index rose 1.9%. NASDAQ index fell -314.12 points or -2.84% at 10737.52.

New Zealand data - August building permits -1.6% m/m (prior +5.0%).

New Zealand consumer confidence data is still languishing at a deeply pessimist value, unchanged in September at 85.4.

China market holidays all next week. Australia time change this weekend.

Oil prices were little changed in early trade on Friday but headed for their first weekly gain in five weeks, underpinned by a weaker U.S. dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ may agree to cut crude output when it meets on Oct. 5.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery rose 6 cents to $81.29 a barrel at 0054 GMT after falling 92 cents in the previous session.

Brent crude futures for November, which expire on Friday, inched up 2 cents to $88.51 a barrel, after losing 83 cents in the previous session.

Gold prices edged higher on Friday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar, but the Federal Reserve’s commitment to stay on an aggressive rate-hike path kept the metal on track for its sixth straight monthly decline.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,663.79 per ounce, as of 0110 GMT.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,673.10.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $18.86 per ounce, platinum was steady at $865.46 and palladium was up 0.5% at $2,211.59.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.09%; S&P 500 +0.07%; Nasdaq +0.18%.